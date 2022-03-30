Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 58.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 19.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPT stock opened at $171.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $109.23 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 113.70%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $594,636.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $13,993,516. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.71.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

