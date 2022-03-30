Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the February 28th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Shares of Calian Group stock remained flat at $$53.11 on Wednesday. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425. Calian Group has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $53.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.83.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Calian Group from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks.

