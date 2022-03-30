Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the February 28th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at 19.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of 20.15. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 18.06 and a 52 week high of 21.63.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
