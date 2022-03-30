Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

CLBS opened at $0.76 on Friday. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $45.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Caladrius Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 184,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

