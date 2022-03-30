CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Short Interest Update

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,200 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the February 28th total of 321,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 170,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several analysts recently commented on CACI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

NYSE CACI opened at $299.90 on Wednesday. CACI International has a one year low of $238.29 and a one year high of $313.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.94.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 255.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

