Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Downgraded by HSBC

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BZZUY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €23.00 ($25.27) to €22.00 ($24.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

OTCMKTS BZZUY opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. Buzzi Unicem has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.