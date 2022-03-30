Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Downgraded by HSBC

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUYGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BZZUY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €23.00 ($25.27) to €22.00 ($24.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

OTCMKTS BZZUY opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. Buzzi Unicem has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

About Buzzi Unicem (Get Rating)

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

Analyst Recommendations for Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)

