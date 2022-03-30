Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BUR stock opened at GBX 742 ($9.72) on Wednesday. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 580.02 ($7.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 969.50 ($12.70). The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49. The stock has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 696.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 754.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.74) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

