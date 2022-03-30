BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$146.00 Price Target at Raymond James

BRP (TSE:DOOGet Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 42.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DOO. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$127.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$136.36.

BRP stock opened at C$102.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$93.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$105.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.31 billion and a PE ratio of 11.01. BRP has a 12-month low of C$73.74 and a 12-month high of C$129.98.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

