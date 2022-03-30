BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday. upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.81.

Shares of DOOO opened at $82.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.70. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.98.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 280.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BRP will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BRP by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

