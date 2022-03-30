BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for BRP in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DOOO. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday. upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.81.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $82.12 on Wednesday. BRP has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $102.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.70.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in BRP by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,373,000 after buying an additional 966,038 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of BRP by 42.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,757,000 after purchasing an additional 478,167 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of BRP by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 733,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,297,000 after purchasing an additional 45,171 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BRP by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.55%.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

