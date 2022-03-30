BRP Inc. (DOOO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

BRP has raised its dividend payment by 4.5% over the last three years. BRP has a payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BRP to earn $8.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $82.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.98. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.03. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. BRP’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Sunday. TD Securities boosted their price target on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BRP by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after buying an additional 157,974 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BRP by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

About BRP (Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.