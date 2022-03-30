Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 42,992 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 42,992 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

