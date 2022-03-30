Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 1,397 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,218,000 after buying an additional 112,044 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 406,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 31.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $246.60 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.60 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

