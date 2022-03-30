Brown Advisory Securities LLC Invests $284,000 in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,596,000 after acquiring an additional 264,088 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,112,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter worth $21,832,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 343.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 105,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,994,000 after acquiring an additional 50,555 shares in the last quarter.

DOOR stock opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $85.17 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

