Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $459,000 Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOMD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 115.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.65. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

