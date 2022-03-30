Brown Advisory Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $5,654,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,451,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $304,509,000 after purchasing an additional 295,016 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 582,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,835,000 after buying an additional 132,936 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 121.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.98. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

