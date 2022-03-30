Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 15,395 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,395 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $29,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novartis by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,066,000 after acquiring an additional 119,862 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Novartis by 81.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 40,356 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

NYSE:NVS opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.66.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

