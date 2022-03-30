Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,234 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Entegris worth $133,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTG opened at $140.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.96. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $101.16 and a one year high of $158.00.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENTG. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

