Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,046 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.50% of BlackLine worth $90,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 1,045.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BL has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

BL opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average is $100.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

