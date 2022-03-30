Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 5,139 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Eagle Materials worth $83,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 110,972 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 373,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.46.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $135.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

