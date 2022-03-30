Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 19,661 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,973 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.11% of Best Buy worth $26,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Best Buy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,124 shares of company stock worth $3,584,754. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

