Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $71,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $128.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.19. The company has a market capitalization of $160.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

