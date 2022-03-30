Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,441 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 4.21% of REX American Resources worth $23,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in REX American Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in REX American Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in REX American Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in REX American Resources by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of REX opened at $98.08 on Wednesday. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $113.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.03.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.23). REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $153,003.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $115,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,125 shares of company stock worth $419,028 in the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

