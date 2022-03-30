Brown Advisory Inc. Has $36.75 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,228 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,797,000 after buying an additional 140,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.35.

