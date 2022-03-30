Brown Advisory Inc. Has $135.69 Million Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,344,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,041 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 3.10% of Nomad Foods worth $135,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 129,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOMD shares. Mizuho started coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

NOMD stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.85. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

