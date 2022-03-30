Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $21,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.22.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

