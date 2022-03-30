Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,883 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $33,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $22,484,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $1,957,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,747 shares of company stock valued at $73,174,022 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $175.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a PE ratio of -230.95 and a beta of -0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($10.88) EPS. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

