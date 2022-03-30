Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 16,570 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.06% of McGrath RentCorp worth $40,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 580.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGRC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

In other news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $906,108.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $86.18 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $88.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.54%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

