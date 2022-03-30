Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.46

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BIP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$81.46 and last traded at C$81.31, with a volume of 66508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$80.41.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$88.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a market cap of C$24.82 billion and a PE ratio of 31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$76.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$74.33.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

