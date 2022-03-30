Brokerages Set Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Target Price at $19.30

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRMW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Primo Water alerts:

PRMW traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $20.12.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Primo Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

In related news, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at $29,309,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,942,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,025,000 after purchasing an additional 30,287 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 766,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.