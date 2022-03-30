Brokerages Set On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Target Price at GBX 406.67

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 406.67 ($5.33).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OTB shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.19) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.55) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

LON:OTB traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 247.50 ($3.24). The company had a trading volume of 520,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,400. On the Beach Group has a 1-year low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 453.50 ($5.94). The firm has a market cap of £410.56 million and a PE ratio of -13.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 265.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 286.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.