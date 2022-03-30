Brokerages Set Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Target Price at $106.10

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $74.89 on Friday. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

