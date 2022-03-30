Brokerages Set Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target at $291.75

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $291.75.

Several research firms recently commented on PODD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Insulet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PODD stock traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.89. 3,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,498. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.92. Insulet has a 1 year low of $193.70 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,133.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Insulet will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.