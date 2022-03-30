Brokerages Set FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Target Price at $298.10

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in FedEx by 20.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 34,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 14.8% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,049 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,730,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $238.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 52 week low of $199.03 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. FedEx’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

