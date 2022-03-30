Brokerages Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT at $66.00

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,238,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,707. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average is $54.59. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 37,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,842,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,700,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,514,000 after acquiring an additional 709,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

