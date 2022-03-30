Brokerages Set Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Price Target at GBX 495.67

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 495.67 ($6.49).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.86) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.99) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 531 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.06) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

BEZ stock opened at GBX 427.30 ($5.60) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 291.50 ($3.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 516.20 ($6.76). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 453.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 429.43. The company has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 11.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20.

In other Beazley news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.37), for a total value of £16,592.04 ($21,734.40). Also, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.42), for a total value of £20,041.74 ($26,253.26). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,559.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

