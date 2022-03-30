Brokerages Set Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT at $84.25

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.44.

AXSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

