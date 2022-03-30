Brokerages Set Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) Price Target at $47.50

Shares of Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AADI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Aadi Bioscience stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Aadi Bioscience has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75.

Aadi Bioscience ( NASDAQ:AADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $71,248.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

