Brokerages Set 3i Group Plc (LON:III) Price Target at GBX 1,288.80

3i Group Plc (LON:III – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,288.80 ($16.88).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on III. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.98) target price on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.10) target price on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,444 ($18.92) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get 3i Group alerts:

Shares of LON:III traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,386 ($18.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,971,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,648. 3i Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,071 ($14.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,507.50 ($19.75). The company has a market cap of £13.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,318.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,353.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.06.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.