Brokerages Expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $610.97 Million

Brokerages forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) will report $610.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $633.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $593.60 million. Stepan posted sales of $537.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stepan.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $610.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.83 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

SCL stock opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Stepan has a 52-week low of $95.78 and a 52-week high of $139.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Stepan by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 9.8% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stepan (Get Rating)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stepan (SCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.