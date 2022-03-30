Brokerages Expect Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Navitas Semiconductor.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVTS. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $25,515,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,813,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $23,502,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $18,307,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $12,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

NVTS traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $10.22. 4,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,457. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

