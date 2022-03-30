Brokerages Expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRGGet Rating) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). DigitalBridge Group posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRGGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $255.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,736,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth $546,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,072,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,691 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBRG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.39. 13,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

About DigitalBridge Group (Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

