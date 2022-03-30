Brokerages Expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $481.77 Million

Analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) will announce $481.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $513.50 million and the lowest is $455.00 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $376.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASIX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average is $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,591,000 after buying an additional 21,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,723,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 36.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,737,000 after buying an additional 118,051 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 21.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 379,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 66,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 54,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

