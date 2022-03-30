Brokerages Anticipate Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to Announce $1.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Novartis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Novartis reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Novartis will report full-year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $6.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Novartis.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after acquiring an additional 292,854 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after acquiring an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,275,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,814. Novartis has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $196.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.66.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

