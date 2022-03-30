Brokerages Anticipate L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Billion

Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.46 billion. L3Harris Technologies reported sales of $4.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year sales of $17.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.51 billion to $17.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.20 billion to $19.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow L3Harris Technologies.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.60. 2,120,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $198.60 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.35. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,454,000 after purchasing an additional 166,151 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after buying an additional 2,155,533 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,369,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,170,000 after buying an additional 76,789 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,685,000 after buying an additional 24,848 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.