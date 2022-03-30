Brokerages Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to Post $0.33 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper also posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,077,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,507,590. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.