Brokerages Anticipate Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $489.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) will report $489.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $477.00 million and the highest is $507.40 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $455.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $34.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,634,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,003. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

