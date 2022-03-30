Brokerages Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.
In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,554,802,000 after purchasing an additional 201,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,086,842 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,048,265,000 after purchasing an additional 452,967 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,513 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,744 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $837,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,442 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CTSH stock opened at $92.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.77 and its 200 day moving average is $83.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $93.47.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
