Brokerages Anticipate Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to Announce -$1.96 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.82) and the lowest is ($2.08). Cedar Fair posted earnings per share of ($1.95) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.67 million. The company’s revenue was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.88) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FUN shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 142.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,914 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,503,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 6.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FUN opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -62.32 and a beta of 1.98. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.