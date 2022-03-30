Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,413,962,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,712 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $246,128,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $73.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average of $62.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $73.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

